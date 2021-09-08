Sam Zavary and Exclusive Furniture Present $10K Check to Global Empowerment Mission + Send-off for Hurricane IDA Relief
Sam Zavary, President & CEO of Exclusive Furniture to present check to Global Empowerment Mission and send off supplies and aid to Louisiana
I am humbled by the amount of supplies that were brought this weekend, and we at Exclusive Furniture will be sending out this aid to the most affected as quickly as possible. ”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After this weekend’s incredibly successful Hurricane Ida Labor Day relief drive, Sam Zavary, President & CEO of Exclusive Furniture and the Exclusive Furniture family will virtually present a $10K check to Michael Capponi President of Global Empowerment Mission and send off all the donations left at all eight Exclusive Furniture locations. Each of the ten (36x36) donation boxes include toiletries, supplies, baby wipes, diapers, formula, baby supplies, and more. And, along with the ten thousand dollar donation, as pledged Exclusive Furniture will also be sending ten thousand bottles of water, five thousand diapers, fifty twin mattresses, and more to the Global Empowerment Mission drop-off location in Houma, Louisiana.

“Houstonians truly are the best people. I am humbled by the amount of supplies that were brought this weekend at our 7 retail location and distribution center, and we at Exclusive Furniture will be sending out this aid to the most affected as quickly as possible. Just as our neighbors in Louisiana were here for us during Harvey we are here for them during IDA.
We have partnered with a boots on the ground disaster relief non-profit, the Global Empowerment Mission, and $10K of our proceeds from this Labor Day Weekend’s Sale will go directly to those most affected,” Sam Zavary, CEO of Exclusive Furniture
Exclusive Furniture continues to provide community support as it has throughout the course of the last few months with the ‘Back2Exclusive’, Back to School drive, giving a $1,500 donation to Alief ISD, lunches, and 300 backpacks to Houstonian children.
In addition, Exclusive Furniture will continue to serve the community as it works with Afghan refugees returning to Houston.
For more information on events and community involvement, please visit: www.exclusivefurniture.com.
