COVID-19 Daily Update 9-8-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 8, 2021, there have been 3,503,676 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 201,660 total cases and 3,169 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Lewis County, a 57-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 102-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year old female from Logan County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today to prevent further loss of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.