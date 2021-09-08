VARStreet’s Reseller Platform now allows the Import of Ingram Micro’s Quote
VARStreet’s enterprise software with advanced sales quoting and B2B eCommerce now has the capability to import Ingram Micro Quotes to its platform.
The Ingram Micro quote import will allow resellers to manage all their quotes from a single interface which will help the VARs to save time and increase productivity.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. has been an industry leader in the IT and office supplies value-added reseller (VAR) software space for over 20 years. The company offers enterprise business management solutions that include catalog management and product information normalization, sales quotation software, B2B eCommerce builder, free CRM, and a procurement and sourcing tool.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
Ingram Micro, the leading IT hardware and software distributor in the United States and Canada, is one of the key distributor relationships for VARStreet. VARStreet’s distributor catalog offers 1.6 million+ SKUs from Ingram Micro across over 1,000 product categories and subcategories. VARStreet has prebuilt XML integration with the Ingram Micro catalog that provides VARStreet users real-time price and stock information from Ingram Micro and the ability to place electronic orders.
The recent integration with Ingram Micro enables value-added resellers to easily fetch their quotes from Ingram Micro’s platform onto their VARStreet platform. VARs will be able to pull important information about each sales quotation; like the quote number, part descriptions, manufacturers, quantities, prices, MSRPs, and SKU details from Ingram Micro directly into their VARStreet sales quotation and eCommerce platform.
Once the quote is imported on the VARStreet’s platform resellers can choose from multiple sales quotation templates from the VARStreet library. They will also be able to customize the quote to suit their brand guidelines. Resellers can also edit the sales quote by adding more products, creating bundles, configurations, and adding other offerings. They can add the price markup on the quote and also effortlessly manage discounts.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc. said, “The Ingram Micro quote import feature will allow resellers to manage all their quotes from a single interface. This eliminates the need to create multiple quotes, eliminating data redundancy, saving time, and increasing efficiency and productivity”. He added, “Ingram Micro is one of our key distributor relationships, and we have a vast Ingram Micro catalog integrated with our modules. This integration represents our endeavor towards introducing automation and innovation in the VAR industry to make daily operations easier and efficient for our customers.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
