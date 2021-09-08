Marolina Outdoor Inc. Announces Key Changes for Corporate Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edwin Lewis, Chairman & CEO of Marolina Outdoor Inc. has announced effective immediately, Pete Angle will move from his current position of Chief Marketing Officer to serve as the company’s President. In addition, Mike Cottell, current Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain for Marolina, will serve as Chief Operations Officer. Lewis is pleased to add Chris Russell as Vice President of Marketing for both Huk and Nomad.
Angle will be instrumental in charting the path for continued rapid growth and expansion of the Marolina Outdoor brands. Angle has most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for Marolina Outdoor Inc., where he was responsible for all areas of strategic marketing and the direct-to-consumer business for all brands. In his professional life, he has also served in marketing roles for Plano Synergy, O. F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., and Under Armour.
Cottell is an apparel industry vet who has more than 40-years’ experience leading global teams across multiple brands to bring trend-right, quality products to consumers. With his leadership, Marolina looks to strengthen relationships, improve execution with a renewed focus on long-term success. Mike served previously as Senior Vice President of Ralph Lauren.
Russell will be responsible for the executive management of all marketing and brand strategies. “With a career spanning 20+ years within the outdoor industry and being a lifelong sportsman, we know Chris will leverage his vast marketing capabilities and network of contacts to benefit Marolina Outdoor and our brands,” adds Lewis.
Russell recently served as Marketing Director at Plano Synergy, where he was responsible for all strategic marketing and campaign execution for Plano and Frabill. In his professional life, Russell has also served in marketing roles for Shimano America and Eagle Claw Fishing.
"Mike, Pete and Chris bring years of experience and proven skill sets that allow them to truly understand our consumers and the challenges of our marketplace. Under their leadership, the future of Marolina Outdoor is poised for continued success,” says Lewis.
About Marolina Outdoor Inc.
Marolina Outdoor Inc. was founded to bring deep-seeded product expertise across all outdoor categories. Our innovative designs and technologically focused products create the foundation of our authentic outdoor apparel. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of angling needs, offering functional styles that appeal to anglers of all ages. NOMAD is motivated to provide quality apparel so that hunters can maximize their experiences to hunt and provide sustenance regardless of the size of the game or where their pursuits lead them.
For more information, please visit WWW.MAROLINA.COM
For a higher-resolution image, contact media@sourceoutdoorgroup.com
Media Contacts:
Aaron McCaleb | President
SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUP
aaron@sourceoutdoorgroup.com
Dani Renfroe | Account Executive
