Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in September & October

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in September and October. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already receiving the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not receive an additional benefit. Everyone else will receive additional benefits that bring them to the maximum benefit for their household size.

Maximum Allotments:

  • 1 person = $234
  • 2 people = $430
  • 3 people = $616
  • 4 people = $782
  • 5 people = $929
  • 6 people = $1,114
  • 7 people = $1,232
  • Each additional person = +$176

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible:                  Benefit Will Be Available:

In August 2021            On 9/16 by EBT, 9/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives In September 2021     On 10/15 by EBT, 10/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

