Lumen and Forge Created Experiential Branding Dome for HP

An industry leader in immersive venues and augmented experiences has created a unique experience for one of the world’s largest brands.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Lumen and Forge announced today that it created an experiential branding dome for Hewlett Packard (HP).

“HP brought us out to Toronto to create an immersive awareness experience bringing light to our social connections and how quality face-time experiences are being overrun by virtual stimuli creating unhealthy substitutes,” a company spokesperson for Lumen and Forge said.

The company spokesperson explained that Lumen & Forge, in partnership with HP, chose to engage the audience by integrating tech solutions to emphasize actual life events by capturing moments to share with friends and family rather than replacing these memories with meaningless virtual distractions.

But that’s not all. Lumen and Forge, which recently created a family-friendly immersive wonderland for Wild Child’s Lumens Gallery in the Bay Area, California, also created a 360 projection dome for Capital One. The company teamed up with Publicis Hawkeye, 360 Labs, and Pacific Domes to create a 360 projection solution for Capital One. The Capital One Venture Dome was an experiential immersion space exhibited at four locations in Denver, Colorado. Over the course of six months, we set up projectors, lighting, and sound for the exciting, multi-day feature.

The company spokesperson explained that the Capital One Venture made use of experiential marketing to encourage travel with and immersive views of local and exotic scenery. Visuals featured cascading mountains and snowcapped forests, as well as exotic scuba diving adventured and more.

In addition, Lumen and Forge also recently created the world’s largest projection dome. ‘The Dome, Miami,’ at 225 by 175 feet, was the world’s largest projection dome. Located in the heart of downtown Miami during last year’s Superbowl, thousands of guests visited our immersive, pop-up nightclub.

“Our team handled everything from managing dome construction to creating custom bespoke 360 content,” the spokesperson said. “For four nights, we had an absolute blast video mapping over 40,000 square feet of screen space. The show itself featured performances from world-renowned rappers such as Future, Cardi B, and Gucci Mane. Thanks to AG Entertainment Inc. for hiring us.”

The company, which also provides full-spectrum projection solutions, offers a range of Geodesic Projection Domes and Inflatable Projection Domes in a multitude of sizes ranging from 10 to 300 feet in diameter.

Lumen and Forge services (https://lumenandforge.com/services/) can be customized to cater to any project - big or small. Its immersive services make use of its multiplicity of 360 domes, media servers, custom interfaces, projection rigs, screens, cameras, and more so that the company can provide fully integrated options.

“Here at Lumen and Forge, we cover almost everything to do with immersive venues and augmented experiences,” the spokesperson stressed before adding, “Although we are flexible, our specialty is 360 dome projection, which is at the forefront of the advent of VR/AR. Our cornucopia of domes features ultra-high-resolution spherical screens, live-playback systems, and portable and accessible components.”

Lumen and Forge’s goal is to inspire audiences and bring 360 theater into the future.

For more information, please visit https://lumenandforge.com/about/.

About Lumen and Forge

Based in Las Vegas, Lumen and Forge is a multi-disciplined company with expertise in immersive technology. From projection mapping to 360 domes to interactive installations, our experiences are unforgettable. At Lumen and Forge, we leverage leading-edge technologies to transport participants into awe-inspiring, extreme, and otherworldly encounters.

Contact Details:

3216 W Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

United States