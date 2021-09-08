GINBOX BOARD, A Smart way of representing your details online

GINBOX.IO announces a fresh new feature on its website, termed as GINBOX BOARD. It is a quick and intelligent way to represent all your details online.

GINBOX Board is the summary of you and your events at one place. It serves all your Personal, Business and Public purposes.”
— GINBOX, Founder

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success of its innovative GINBOX number, the company has come up with an advanced version of its smart address technology. GINBOX Board is the summary of you and your events in one place. It serves all your Personal, Business and Public purposes.

How does GINBOX.IO make your details sharing swift and straightforward?

We are in an era where everything has transformed into an online mode. Whether looking for employers, business leads, tutors, announcements, or even a marriage prospect, almost everything is now through the internet. All this often requires sharing your personal and professional information, for which you end up searching and uploading numerous documents segregated at various places. Not anymore! Ginbox.io provides you with a platform to create your board and save all your details under it. With only a few alphanumeric characters, you can share it wherever and with whomever you want. Thus, Ginbox.io saves both your time and efforts, making your work easier, faster and completely hassle-free.

GINBOX Board promises to enhance your brand and business?

Ginbox.io is a global portal that has developed a unique way of saving and sharing your information. They allow you to create your board where you can save all your personal and professional details. Just like your email id or password, you can create your favourite Smart Address (GINBOX) using 8-10 digit alphanumeric characters. This one number will represent both your physical address and your exclusive board. This board can be used by any business, project work, shop, government body, political office, or other events. You can also use it to save your personal information, where you can upload your profile, curriculum vitae, work samples, party or marriage details. So next time when someone asks you to send your details, send them your Board number to enhance your brand and business.

Not just that, this board helps you to share your address with your friends and visitors on the brink. Instead of finding you through your long physical address, they can locate you precisely through this smart address technology. In the same way, you can reach your favourite people by entering their GINBOX and then navigating through google maps. Isn’t it a fantastic way the exchange surprise visits and gifts!

How much does GINBOX.IO charge to create a board?

Well, it’s hard to believe but true! This service is free. Just like it does not take any charges from businesses to post their discount flyers, it does not charge anything for creating your board or intelligent address.

Stop the tiring process of searching and attaching numerous documents for sharing your details and information. Instead opt for a swift, easy way. Be smart, be futuristic! Switch on to the GINBOX board and multiply your business.

