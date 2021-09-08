Infopercept Consulting ropes in David Paris for Europe & U.K. operations
David will be Partner of Infopercept’s Global Financial Services business
Infopercept’s s contribution in developing the platform like INVINSENSE gives an additional edge for the organizations, the platform strengthens existing security apparatus.”PARIS, FRANCE, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Infopercept Consulting has roped in industry veteran David Paris for its Europe and UK operations.
— Davis Paris
David will be Partner of Infopercept’s Global Financial Services business in the highly competitive and fast-growing European union market.
“David is a thoroughly experienced professional, and we welcome him to the Infopercept family. We forayed into the U.K. market just a couple of months ago, and we are confident that David, with his rich and varied experience, will add tremendous value to Infopercept,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO and Co-founder, Infopercept Consulting.
David is a seasoned business technology, operations, and data solutions advisor and manager, with a domain focus across risk, compliance, and middle office operations, for banking and securities businesses in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. Before joining Infopercept, David was working as an independent consultant and had served as the U.K. head of Financial Services Consulting for Cognizant. In his long and distinguished career of nearly 30 years, David has also worked at IBM, Deutsche Bank, Reuters Instinet, Ernst & Young, and Asian Development Bank in different capacities.
He brings a depth of experience and domain knowledge in information security control assessment, policy and standard definition, related technology platform implementation, and integration and management oversight in large-scale transaction volume environments. He also specializes in multiple system integrators, governance frameworks, data synchronization, cyber risk software solutions.
“ Infopercept vision and core values revolve around making organizations more secure through the core values of Honesty, Transparency, and Knowledge, so as to enable them to make better-informed decisions about their security practices & goals. As a part of providing the security services to organizations, the transparency and dedication to organization safety are of prime importance.” Informed Davis Paris.
He added “ Infopercept’ s contribution in developing the platform like INVINSENSE gives the additional edge for the organizations, the platform strengthens existing security apparatus. The use of open-source platforms for cybersecurity is game-changer which not only expands the capabilities of the team also provides additional fields for research. I am looking forward to learn from the young team of Infopercept and share my own experience to services the companies in Europe and the United Kingdom.”
Infopercept (www.infopercept.com) is an established cyber security specialist and Managed Security Service Provider, and has a presence across India, UK, US, Africa, Middle East, and Sri Lanka. Infopercept’s core team comprises industry veterans and technical experts equipped with the latest knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, newest trends, and security innovations.
Jaydeep Ruparelia
Infopercept Consulting
jaydeepr@infopercept.com