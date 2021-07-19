Wazuh- An Open Source Security Platform Enters into an Agreement with MSSP Infopercept Consulting
The most important defense comes from the integration of all cybersecurity elements which can share threat intelligence and act as one unit
Infopercept core values of Honesty, Transparency, & Knowledge are the perfect match for our open source security project. This alliance will help the expansion of the Wazuh Security platform in APAC”NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopercept Consulting, a global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), and Wazuh announced their partnership. Wazuh is a free, open-source and enterprise-ready security monitoring solution for threat detection, integrity monitoring, incident response, and compliance. With this agreement, Infopercept will be able to provide Wazuh enterprise support to its customers.
— Alberto Gonzalez ,COO - Wazuh
Wazuh’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions are integrated into Infopercept’s Invinsense, which is the MSSP’s integrated security platform that integrates important cybersecurity elements- SIEM, SOAR, EDR, Threat Intel, Breach and Attack Simulation, Moving Target Defense (MTD), Deception and Security Leadership Platform.
“Cybercrimes are increasing in number and magnitude due to the rise of integrated and sophisticated attacks by adversaries. It is high time that cybersecurity community responds with equal innovation. The most important defense comes from the integration of all cybersecurity elements which can share threat intelligence and act as one unit. As an MSSP, we have done this integration into our security platform ‘Invinsense’ where we have collaborated with various open-source cybersecurity solutions and Wazuh is one of the most important collaborations that we have into Invinsense,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO and Co-founder, Infopercept Consulting.
"Wazuh is thrilled to enter a new strategic partnership with Infopercept, one of the leading cybersecurity MSSP companies in India. Infopercept core values of Honesty, Transparency and Knowledge are the perfect match for our open source security project. We are confident this alliance will be key to the adoption and expansion of the Wazuh Security platform in APAC, joining forces to successfully protect our users from the old, the new and the most sophisticated emerging cyberthreats. Together, we make it happen." Alberto Gonzalez – COO - Wazuh
Jaydeep added “With this agreement with Wazuh, we will be able to provide support to our MSSP customers. Infopercept and Wazuh both believe that cybersecurity is a journey and with this tie-up we are sure to help our customers throughout their cybersecurity journey. With this agreement, Wazuh community will help Infopercept to provide assured support to our customers. This is also a joint collaboration where we will also provide our customer use cases to Wazuh community to further enhance their cybersecurity offering.”
About Wazuh
Wazuh builds free and open-source cybersecurity software and has a user community of over 10,000 companies, including Fortune 100 companies. It collects, aggregates, indices, and analyzes security data, helping organizations detect intrusions, threats, and behavioral anomalies. Born in 2015 in Silicon Valley, it has a presence across the US, Spain, and Argentina.
About Infopercept
Infopercept is an established MSSP Service Provider, and has a global presence with operations in India, US, UK, Africa, Middle East, and Sri Lanka. Its core team comprises industry veterans and technical experts equipped with the latest knowledge in the cybersecurity domain, newest trends and security innovations.
(www.infopercept.com)
