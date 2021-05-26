Anuj Kharbanda to lead Infopercept Consulting in United Kingdom
Global (MSSP) Infopercept Consulting has expanded its footprint and reach by entering the highly competitive and fast-growing U.K. market
Anuj has extensive work experience, excellent project management skills, and a deep understanding of the U.K. market. We will gradually add local resources in the U.K. and other countries in the EU”LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Infopercept Consulting has expanded its footprint and reach by entering the highly competitive and fast-growing U.K. market. With this, Infopercept now has a presence across India, the US, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Africa. The company also plans to cover the European Union from the U.K.
“U.K. is one of the biggest economies in the world and one of the biggest markets for managed security service providers. Having a presence in the U.K. was in the making for long, and we are glad it has become a reality,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, Founder and Director of Infopercept. Infopercept UK would be lead by Anuj Kharbanda, a highly qualified and experienced computer and network security professional, to head its U.K. operations and provide clients with world-class 24x7 Security Operations Centre, Security Optimization, Security Automation, and Offensive Security services.
“Anuj has extensive work experience, excellent project management skills, and a deep understanding ofthe U.K. market. We are confident he is the right candidate to lead us in the U.K. We will gradually add local resources in the U.K. and other countries in the EU,” said Jaydeep. In its report - The U.K. Cybersecurity Sectoral Analysis 2020 - the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) said U.K.’s security industry had seen a rise in security investments, annual revenue, and employment.
The revenue in 2019 rose to £8.3 billion ($10.8 billion), and investments jumped to £348 million ($452 million), while the employment figure crossed 43,000. This was before the Covid-19 pandemic. Cyberattacks have gone up manifolds globally since the pandemic outbreak. Cyberattackers have targeted technology majors, pharma companies, cryptocurrency firms, hospitality chains, government agencies and departments, and thousands of businesses in the past year or so. The attacks have established cybersecurity as a critical aspect of business continuity and safety.
“I am glad to be a part of Infopercept, a globally recognized and highly respected managed security service provider. Cybersecurity has become more important than ever, and I look forward to working closely with our teams across the globe to offer world-class services to clients here in the UK,” said Anuj, who has had successful past associations in diverse roles with Accenture, RBS Insurance, Reply, PwC, BDO, and British American Tobacco.
Anuj has wide-ranging experience spanning software development, data analytics, data centre design & architecture, network security, cloud computing, identity & access management, and encryption, among others, in the IT industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in IT Engineering and an M.Sc in Computing & Security from King’s College in London.
About Infopercept Consulting
Infopercept Consulting is a Global Managed Security Service Provider and Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions Provider. Founded in 2014, Infopercept has a strong international presence in the United States, UK, India, Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman. Infopercept adopts tailored strategies to fight digital adversaries and to protect clients’ digital assets. Infopercept believes that having the right tools is important but being armed with a proper strategy to use the tools is even more important. It provides various security solutions such as SOC (Security Optimization Centre), COC (Compliance Optimization Centre), TOC (Technology Optimization Centre) and AOC (Automation Onboarding Centre) depending on client requirements.
