My CBD Solutions White Label CBD Now Include Creative Services

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with HempPure announced today that its white label CBD solutions now include creative services.

“We are very excited about this,” said Samantha Knight, press manager and spokesperson for HempPure. “Image is critical to the success of your brand and our goal is for your business to make a great first impression. Our talented design team is here to help you create a custom product that effortlessly identifies with your target customer. We'll take care of your branding needs, so that you can dedicate your valuable time to managing the growth and success of your business.”

Knight explained that the process of utilizing its creative services takes four quick and easy steps.

• Step 1: Choose your product.

• Step 2: Send HempPure your design or the company will design it for you.

• Step 3: Receive your product(s).

• Step 4: Sell your product(s).

HempPure’s inclusion of creative services with its white label CBD solutions also compliment the company’s recent offering of third-party tested white label CBD products due to the high demand and healing properties of CBD.

A white-label product is a product or service produced by one company that other companies rebrand as their own.

“Any CBD white label company you speak to should provide, at a minimum, third-party laboratory test results for their raw CBD extract,” Knight said. “By choosing to partner with us, your products also receive batch-level test results. Our team of chemists tests each batch with the same instruments and methodologies used by the independent laboratory to help your brand to stand out.”

With over a decade of quality manufacturing experience, the company has developed and implemented quality procedures and controls that meet FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards for both food and dietary supplements. The company’s facility was among the first in Florida to be a registered manufacturer of CBD consumables.

For more information, please visit mycbdsolutions.com/pages/about-cbd and https://www.mycbdsolutions.com/blogs/news.

About HempPure

We have made it our mission to facilitate your entrepreneurial spirit with superior and dependable CBD products. We are committed to minimizing the barriers that stop many from ever realizing the dream of their own brand or product line.

