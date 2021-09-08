Update: Vermont State Police apprehends suspect in Vernon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police apprehends suspect in Vernon

VERNON, Vt. (Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021) — Following extensive work by numerous members of the Vermont State Police, including the Crisis Negotiation Unit, the wanted subject left his residence and was taken into custody by law enforcement late Tuesday night, Sept. 7, 2021.

Troopers used minimal force in apprehending the suspect, who sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect is identified as Kristopher Knutson, 49, who lived in the residence on Dunklee Drive where the standoff occurred. Police had been seeking to apprehend Knutson on suspicion of violating a temporary restraining order issued following a domestic dispute last week. He was known to be in possession of multiple firearms and was noncompliant with state police over the course of several days. Negotiators began speaking with Knutson on Monday and through their extensive, prolonged efforts were successful in ensuring a peaceful ending to the situation.

Investigators remain on scene at the home where the incident unfolded, carrying out further investigation and executing search warrants. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The state police will release further details of the incident as the investigation progresses.

***Initial news release, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021***

Members of the Vermont State Police are on scene in the town of Vernon where an operation is underway to apprehend a wanted man.

The situation is contained to a home off Pond Road. Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area, including possible road closures and helicopter flights.

No one has been injured in the incident. Police are taking steps to ensure the safety of people who live in the area.

Due to the dynamic and unfolding nature of the incident, no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the situation continues.

- 30 -