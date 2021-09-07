Additional Arrest Made in Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in connection to Kidnapping while Armed (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First, Third, and Fourth Districts.
First District
- Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 3:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM and obtained the victim’s account information to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-976
Third District
- Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and additional suspects forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene.
CCN: 21-120-179
-
- On Monday September 6, 2021, 24 year old Nathan Coleman of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the two above offense.
- Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished firearms and forced the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM and obtained the victim’s account information to withdraw funds from the victim’s bank account. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-977
Fourth District
- Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 5200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects obtained account information from the victim and then forced the victim out of the vehicle at a secondary location. The suspects later withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. CCN: 21-120-778
- Kidnapping while Armed (Gun): On Thursday, August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:14 am, the suspects brandished handguns and approached the victim in the intersection of 14th and Allison Street, Northwest. When the victim attempted to flee, the suspects assaulted the victim and forced him into vehicle. The suspects obtained property and account information from the victim. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victim’s bank accounts. The suspects then released the victim at a secondary location and fled the scene. CCN: 21-121-116
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:25 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took US currency from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-122-823
Previously, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remain under investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding these cases should call police at (202)727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.