Mr. Hillman has since grown a beard.

UPDATE: Mr. Hillman was located safely. Thank you.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old George Hillman of Bowdoin, who was last seen at 1330 Meadow Rd in Bowdoin at 11:30 a.m. when he walked for walk. Hillman is a white male, 5’9”, 140 lbs., with brown eyes, white hair and a beard. Hillman who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown sneakers and a racing t-shirt. Hillman does not have a cell phone on him.

The Warden Service and the Brunswick Police Department are assisting in the search.

Anyone who sees George Hillman or has information should call 911 or 207-443-9711. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.