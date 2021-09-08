Royalton Barracks Updated Press Release // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202965

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: On 09/06/2021 and 09/07/2021, possibly between 11pm - 7am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations throughout Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Theft from Vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

**Updated Release**

The Vermont State Police received information that a debit card stolen from a vehicle in Hartland was used at an ATM at the Mascoma Bank in Hartland, VT. Attached are two images of a suspect taken from the ATM. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper Fabian with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at (802)234-9933.

Original Press Release

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the morning of 09/07/2021, Vermont State Police received several reports of

thefts from motor vehicles. Multiple items were reported stolen. The thefts

primarily occurred along US Route 5, Martinsville Rd, Reginas Way, and Evarts

Rd. Attached is an image taken from a camera at one of these locations. It

appears these thefts may be linked. The investigation into these incidents is

ongoing therefore more information is not readily available at this time.

Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are

asked to contact Trooper Fabian with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks

at (802)234-9933.