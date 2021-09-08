Royalton Barracks Updated Press Release // Request for Information
CASE#: 21B202965
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: On 09/06/2021 and 09/07/2021, possibly between 11pm - 7am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations throughout Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Theft from Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
**Updated Release**
The Vermont State Police received information that a debit card stolen from a vehicle in Hartland was used at an ATM at the Mascoma Bank in Hartland, VT. Attached are two images of a suspect taken from the ATM. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper Fabian with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at (802)234-9933.
Original Press Release
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the morning of 09/07/2021, Vermont State Police received several reports of
thefts from motor vehicles. Multiple items were reported stolen. The thefts
primarily occurred along US Route 5, Martinsville Rd, Reginas Way, and Evarts
Rd. Attached is an image taken from a camera at one of these locations. It
appears these thefts may be linked. The investigation into these incidents is
ongoing therefore more information is not readily available at this time.
Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are
asked to contact Trooper Fabian with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks
at (802)234-9933.