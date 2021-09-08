Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,132 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks Updated Press Release // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202965

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: On 09/06/2021 and 09/07/2021, possibly between 11pm - 7am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations throughout Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Theft from Vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

**Updated Release**

 

The Vermont State Police received information that a debit card stolen from a vehicle in Hartland was used at an ATM at the Mascoma Bank in Hartland, VT. Attached are two images of a suspect taken from the ATM. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper Fabian with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at (802)234-9933.

 

Original Press Release

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the morning of 09/07/2021, Vermont State Police received several reports of

thefts from motor vehicles. Multiple items were reported stolen. The thefts

primarily occurred along US Route 5, Martinsville Rd, Reginas Way, and Evarts

Rd. Attached is an image taken from a camera at one of these locations. It

appears these thefts may be linked. The investigation into these incidents is

ongoing therefore more information is not readily available at this time.

Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are

asked to contact Trooper Fabian with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks

at (802)234-9933.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks Updated Press Release // Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.