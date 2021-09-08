Nashville Vegfest 2021 is back at the Nashville Fairgrounds
Nashville Vegfest 2021 is back at the Nashville Fairgrounds, outdoors and covered, rain or shine!
We managed to do this event in 2020 safely and the plan is to do that again this year. We will require masks to be worn by everyone so we can protect the children and the unvaccinated. ”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the community will gather for a day of fun, food, and festivities to celebrate a cruelty-free lifestyle, a cleaner environment, and a healthier planet. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Nashville area and beyond.
— Helene Greenberg, Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as Superieur Electrolytes, Imagine Vegan Cafe, Straight Up Coconut, and The Gentle Barn. Over 50 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor list can be found on the event Facebook page or our website, www.nashvillevegfest.com.
We will be making sure we are as safe as possible due to the pandemic. “We managed to do this event in 2020 safely and the plan is to do that again this year”, Event Producer, Helene Greenberg shares. “We will require masks to be worn by everyone again this year so we can protect the children and those who are unable to receive the vaccine.”
Nashville is an incredible city with some of the best vegan restaurants in the country. Festival goers should plan on spending the entire weekend enjoying the festival on Saturday and patronizing all the local options on Sunday. October has perfect weather for an outdoor festival and our venue is large enough to social distance and have everyone who attends feel safe.
It’s a music city and we will have live music at the festival along with our Family Fun Zone for the children to enjoy the day playing with our life sized games, corn hole, and many other fun options.
Nashville Vegfest will take place, rain or shine, from 11am – 5 pm. The event is outdoors, but covered at the Nashville Fairgrounds Shed 1 and Shed 2, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN.
Admission is $10 ahead of the event and is encouraged to help the vendors prepare enough food and items for sale, $15 at the door. College students and Seniors are $5. Children with an adult paid admission are free. For $35, you can get a VIP ticket and receive a goodie bag of samples, a t-shirt, a live Zoom call with Dr. John McDougall, Saliesh Rao, and Ellen Jaffe Jones on October 14 at 7pm EDT, and first entry to the venue at 10:30am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat. All are welcome to our events and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items.
