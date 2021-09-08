The Vegan Stew is Planning on Stirring the Pot
The Vegan Stew is a brand new talk show featuring six women who enjoy stirring the pot and mixing things up.
This has been a work in progress for the past 6 months. We are super excited to start serving up our opinions and more. All of the women involved are incredible.”WAKE FOREST, NC, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vegan Stew, A Weekly Talk Show for Vegans by Vegans, will premiere on Facebook (The Vegan Stew) and The Vegan Stew YouTube channel.
— Helene Greenberg, Creator of The Vegan Stew
The Vegan Stew is serving up sweet, spicy, salty and sometimes a little sour (but always fresh and hot!) takes on living in the world as vegans. With six hosts and a million opinions, the Stew Crew will be talking about a variety of topics, from the latest in vegan products and news, to deeper dives into complex issues around race, allyship, anti-oppression and so much more.
“This has been a work in progress for the past 6 months”, Show Creator, Helene Greenberg shares. “We are super excited to start serving up our opinions and more. All of the women involved are incredible.”
Let’s meet our hosts. Helene Greenberg is the Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest and Founder of Virtual Vegfest Live. Marla Rose is an award nominated journalist, public speaker, and the Co-Founder of Veganstreet. Laura Ball is the Co-Founder of Plant Powered Studios and has been vegan since 3 years old. Kimberly Winters is the Creator, Host, and Executive Director of the Did you Bring the Hummus podcast and host of Fireside Chat with Kimberly on Virtual Vegfest Live. Angela Yvonne is the Creator of Vegan Pop Eats and is the face behind the concept. Sangeeta Godbole is a Content Creator, Writer, and Activist plus has a YouTube channel called Tilted Planet.
We represent New Jersey, North Carolina, Illinois, California, and New York. We can provide different perspectives based on where we live and our experiences that can be shared with our audience. Excited is an understatement because we plan on cooking up ideas about topics ranging from, is honey vegan to body shaming to discussing the controversial figures and issues that are associated with a vegan/plant-based lifestyle.
All of us are ethical vegans and in our first episode we will discuss our vegan why and then branch out from there to topics such as raising vegan children, inclusivity, dating, and vegan tech food/options.
Tune in on Wednesdays at 7pm EDT / 4pm PDT, except for the first Wednesday of each month.

