Asheville Veganfest is Back in Pack Square Park

Asheville Veganfest is Back in Pack Square Park

We take COVID very seriously at our festivals. We will require face masks for everyone and will encourage social distancing by all attendees.”
— Helene Greenberg, Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, October 3, 2021, we are back in Asheville, NC for Asheville Veganfest, an event to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Asheville area and beyond. Asheville is the perfect city for a vegan festival. When you combine foliage season and October weather you create a perfect destination event. This event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos and Triangle Vegfest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC. This festival is sponsored by Wild Earth Pets, Superieur Electrolytes, and Asheville Vegan Society. The festival is presented by Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge out of Pittsboro, NC.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as A Peace of Soul, Imagine Vegan Cafe, Viet Grill, and Compassion Company while listening to live music, a DJ, and the children play in our Family Fun Zone. Over 90 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on the event Facebook page or our website, ashevilleveganfest.com.

The last Veganfest was held in 2019, we had to skip 2020 because of the pandemic. “We take COVID very seriously at our festivals”, Event Producer, Helene Greenberg shares. “We will require face masks for everyone and will encourage social distancing by all attendees.”

Saffron Sponsor, Wild Earth will be in attendance with giveaways and treats for everyone’s fur kids. “The treats are so good that humans love them too”, says Mike May, a member of the marketing team for Wild Earth. Our festival is not pet friendly per the City of Asheville, but you can definitely pick up delicious treats to give to them when you get home.

Asheville Veganfest will take place, rain or shine, from 11am – 6pm at Pack Square Park, right in the heart of Downtown Asheville, NC.

Admission is free, but we have a limited number of VIP Goody Bags for $25 each. You’ll get a t-shirt and an awesome reusable bag filled with samples and coupons from our sponsors. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit:
Website: ashevilleveganfest.com or vegfestexpos.com

About

Triangle Vegfest is a nonprofit located in Wake Forest, NC. We produce vegan festivals and events in NC, SC, and TN and we are always looking to expand our reach. Our festivals are 100% vegan and offer a wide variety of food and products. We focus on education and typically offer a dedicated education day at our events with some of the best speakers from around the USA and worldwide. We raise funds for local sanctuaries and donate a significant amount of our profits back into the communities we produce events.

