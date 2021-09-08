Capitol Subaru Celebrates Grand Opening for New Dealership Building
Salem, Oregon Now Home to One of the Nations’ Largest and Most Unique Subaru Dealerships. Capitol Subaru Celebrates Grand Opening for New Dealership Building
Working with Capitol Subaru and the Casebeers is such a pleasure...They always go above and beyond to give their staff, customers, and community the best possible product.”SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National representatives from Subaru of America gathered at Capitol Subaru in Salem for its grand opening on Sat., Aug 14, 2021. They celebrated the Willamette Valley’s newest, ultramodern Subaru dealership, the fifth largest in the country.
— Scott Champion of CD Redding Construction
Though a 72,000 square foot building is impressive, the amenities built in and around the dealership are getting the attention. Designed to be more than a dealership, the complex provides an experience when consumers want to buy or service their Subaru.
This sense of community begins inside of the building. The centerpiece is its 16 x 20-foot living green wall. Customers can lounge in the comfortable, living-room-like setting, featuring indoor/outdoor fireplaces, multiple coffee bars, children’s play areas, and a business center.
Even more remarkable than the indoor amenities are the surrounding areas.
Capitol Subaru encourages you to bring your pup while you wait for your vehicle to be serviced. Dogs can play in the secure, fenced Outback Pet Park and walk with their owners along the mile-long walking path. Guests can even pick up a new toy at Happy Paws, the indoor pet store.
The entire area is beautifully landscaped and incorporates boulders, plants, and trees local to the Pacific Northwest. In addition to the pet play area, there is also a 1200-square-foot covered pavilion and Happy Heart Coffee Company. It is home to rotating food trucks for customers and employees to enjoy.
Twenty-two new bays are added to the service department (for a total of 30), increasing staffing by 25%. Subaru employees now enjoy a new training area/conference facility, an employee lounge, showers, and a dining room.
Employees have returned the company support by consistently voting Capitol as one of the best places to work. This year, Capitol Subaru ranked #9 for medium-sized companies and #17 overall by Automotive News as one of the “100 Best Dealerships to Work For in America.”
“Working with Capitol Subaru and the Casebeers is such a pleasure,” said Scott Champion of CD Redding, the construction firm managing the project. “They always go above and beyond to give their staff, customers, and community the best possible product.”
Capitol Subaru owners, the Casebeer family, have long been committed to uplifting the community around them. They set the bar high for employee engagement with charitable giving, modeling it for the staff, and rewarding those who engage in their workplace campaigns.
“We take care of our people here at Capitol, “Scott Casebeer said. “From the first day they start, I tell them that part of our workplace culture centers on helping those who are less fortunate. Every one of us can do that.”
The new Subaru will continue its mission of supporting the region with its customer amenities and outreach. Most recently, Capitol Subaru and Subaru of America presented the Willamette Humane Society with a donation of over $57,000.
Capitol Subaru is an integral part of Capitol Auto Group and includes Capitol Toyota, Subaru, and Chevrolet/Cadillac dealerships located off the Salem Parkway. www.capitolauto.com. 1-800-888-1391.
