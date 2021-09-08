MortgageHippo Integrates with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor®

Digital lending platform added to list of Freddie Mac-verified software partners.

We are glad to welcome MortgageHippo to our family of verified vendors.” — Kevin Kauffman, Vice-President Freddie Mac

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, a consumer-centric, no-code/low-code digital lending platform, announced today that it is now fully integrated with Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM), the industry leading automated underwriting system (AUS) owned and maintained by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). LPA – and its automated capabilities – support efficiency in lenders’ origination processes and provide a comprehensive view of Freddie Mac underwriting and purchase eligibility requirements.

“Our new integration with LPA offers big advantages to mortgage lenders because now loan officers can run both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae AUSs with a single click and compare the results with their borrowers,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo. “Lenders that use our web-based and mobile ready digital lending tools have always appreciated our ability to generate automated pre-approval letters for their borrowers, and now they have the comfort of knowing they can offer their borrowers the best deal. This will be increasingly important in a purchase-money mortgage market.”

Lenders that run both AUS systems can use MortgageHippo to organize the resulting data into a comparison matrix for transparency and better borrower satisfaction. The new functionality is available to lenders now and is already in production in some shops.

“We are glad to welcome MortgageHippo to our family of verified vendors,” said Kevin Kauffman, Freddie Mac Single-Family vice president, business partner integration. “Our clients rely on Freddie Mac to deliver solutions that help them achieve speed, efficiency, compliance and accuracy and we’re very pleased that MortgageHippo now offers this single click functionality to reduce mortgage lending friction for borrowers and lenders.”

MortgageHippo’s next generation digital lending platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. The technology can be used by lenders to originate any mortgage product through any channel.

About MortgageHippo

MortgageHippo is a leading, consumer-centric digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications totaling billions of dollars every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern, Point-of-Sale solution available in the market that enables lenders to very quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, no-code/low-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.mortgagehippo.com.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

