Reimagine Selling® Revolutionizes Home Sales with The Value Map® Strategy
New app helps customers compare, evaluate and make a decision
Our goal is to provide the world’s most remarkable high-ticket selling tools so that we are able to make a difference in the lives of the home builders and Realtors we serve.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reimagine Selling®, a new home and real estate sales training company, is revolutionizing home sales with the release of the Value Map® strategy. The Value Map process is the only program in the homebuilding and real estate industries that is entirely focused on both high-ticket selling theory and high-ticket selling techniques.
“Our goal is to provide the world’s most remarkable high-ticket selling tools so that we are able to make a difference in the lives of the home builders and Realtors we serve so they, in turn, are able to make a difference in the lives of the customers they serve,” Reimagine Selling President and Founder Rick Heaston said.
The Value Map strategy is based on the premise that a customer’s worst fear when purchasing a high-ticket item, like a home, is the fear of a bad decision. In fact, customers do not want to make a good decision, or a great decision either, according to Heaston. With so much money at stake, customers want to make the most perfect decision they can possibly make.
Reimagine Selling, and specifically, the Value Map process is the first and only sales process to focus on the skills most closely associated with success when selling a high-priced product, such as new homes. More than that, it’s based on research compiled from over 20 of the world’s leading sales organizations for almost a 40-year period.
The Value Map process is different because it matches the associate’s selling process to how customers compare, evaluate and make a decision. In a two-year study, 67% of customers that completed the Value Map process purchased a home. Moreover, the Value Map consistently produces three to five times the national averages regarding sold-to-traffic ratios and satisfaction, based on competitive information available. And these increased averages hold true even in today’s hot homebuying market.
Using the Value Map, the associate’s goal in the interaction is to help customers make the most perfect decision they can possibly make, no matter where they choose to buy. New home builders and resale agents can now focus on their customer’s recognized and unrecognized needs, problems, impacts and benefits to make the sale.
The Value Map creates a word picture of what value means to each homebuyer. This provides a reference point to compare and rate the home and community on how well it matches what they are looking for. The Value Map app and the salesperson walk the buyer through the process of defining value, evaluating alternatives, discussing and deciding.
Value Map pricing is available for teams as small as one to three agents and as large as 16 to 50 agents. Custom pricing is also available. Schedule a demo by visiting ReimagineSelling.com. For more information call 303-549-4494 or email info@reimagineselling.com.
About Reimagine Selling
Reimagine Selling® is a new home and real estate sales training company. It has reinvented the customer/associate relationship with its revolutionary online tool, The Value Map®, the only program in the homebuilding and real estate industries that is totally focused on both high-ticket selling theory and high-ticket selling techniques. For more information call 303-549-4494, email info@reimagineselling.com or visit ReimagineSelling.com.
Carol Morgan
Denim Marketing
+1 770-383-3360
email us here