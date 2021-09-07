FDLE arrests Clermont man for theft and organized fraud

September 7, 2021 CLERMONT, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Jeremy Edward Kevitt, 50, of Clermont, for grand theft and organized fraud. Agents believe he stole tens of thousands from the Clermont Police Officers Union. The investigation began last November at the request of the Clermont Police Department. Kevitt, at the time a corporal with CPD, was the president of the Clermont Police Officers Union and managed the bank account. After the police department received an overdraft notice on the account and discovered that Kevitt had obtained an ATM card without approval, they contacted FDLE. Funds from the union account could only be used to benefit CPD officers and local charities, but the investigation shows Kevitt used the account to pay his personal expenses at grocery stores, gas stations, home improvement stores and for personal travel. Kevitt opened an additional account to pay medical bills for an injured officer. Money from this account came from donations and fundraising events. After paying the medical expenses, nearly $20,000 was to be donated. However, investigators believe Kevitt instead spent the money on himself. The investigation showed that Kevitt stole nearly $50,000 between the two accounts. He was arrested Saturday and booked into the Lake County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case. Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said, “Police officers are held to a higher standard, and while employed with the Clermont Police Department, Jeremy Kevitt violated the oath of office he swore to uphold and the trust that was placed in him by his fellow officers, staff and the International Union of Police Associations. I personally thank the union board members and Clermont Police Department personnel for holding those accountable when one errs from our core values and the high standard set for this noble profession. I also am thankful for the thorough investigation conducted by our partners at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and for the cooperation from the State Attorney’s Office, Fifth Judicial Circuit. The alleged actions of Jeremy Kevitt were solely his own doing and do not reflect the integrity, commitment and professionalism of the men and women of the Clermont Police Department.” For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001 ###