$160,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winning Ticket Claimed

Ticket purchased in Iuka

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Match 5 ticket worth $160,000 was claimed early Tuesday by a Colbert County, Ala., resident who returned to his original home county in Mississippi last week to make his purchase.

Generally, a Powerball® and Mega Millions® player, the winner told Lottery officials he recently started playing Mississippi Match 5 due to better odds. He quick-picked his numbers and said he screamed for a solid 15 minutes when he realized he won in the Sept. 4 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Spring Mart #41 at 1000 West Quitman in Iuka.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $50,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, Sept. 9, drawing is anticipated to roll to $55,000.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is presently an estimated $345 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is presently an estimated $388 million

