Kleinschmidt Announces Technical Leadership Organizational Changes to Accommodate Growth
The promotion of this leadership cohort demonstrates our commitment to our talent, and our ability to provide opportunities for advancement.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce technical leadership organizational changes to accommodate the growth of the firm over the past year and moving into the future.
— Kelly Larimer, CTO
“We are thrilled to have so many talented leaders here at Kleinschmidt,” says Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer with Kleinschmidt, “The promotion of this leadership cohort demonstrates our commitment to our talent, and our ability to provide opportunities for advancement.”
Please join us in congratulating the below employees in their new roles:
• Jeff Deason – Regulatory Technical Director
• Jennifer Jones – Science Technical Director
• Becky Allen – Engineering Technical Director for Hydraulics and Hydrology, Fisheries Engineering and Civil Engineering
• Adam Haskell – Engineering Technical Director for Design, Structural Engineering, and Systems Engineering
Each of the Technical Directors brings a depth of industry expertise and experience to their roles that will enable them to lead their team of Section Managers, Technical Advisors, and Discipline Leaders into the future with the ultimate goal of ensuring that Kleinschmidt continues to deliver the technical guidance and project outcomes that our clients have come to expect.
“With these organizational changes, we successfully transitioned to a new generation of leadership that embraces Kleinschmidt’s core purpose of advancing the personal and professional growth of employees.”, says Jon Christensen, Chief Executive Officer with Kleinschmidt, “This energetic and inspirational group will continue to make a huge difference in our ability to serve clients, retain staff, and create the flexible kind of workplace where employees can create their own pathways and own their future!”
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Kleinschmidt Overview