Dynojet Research Unveils A New Product Category

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dynojet Research, Inc. (https://www.dynojet.com/) announced today a new product category. This new release includes the launch of Stage Kits for motorcycle tuning.

“You know Dynojet for tuning tools like the Power Commander and Power Vision, but we now offer an exciting line of parts and accessories for popular motorcycles,” said Dan Hourigan, Vice President of Product Management for Dynojet Research, Inc. “This new category for the company is continuously expanding and is building excitement around the industry. Centered around performance, the new components are offered by themselves or integral to Dynojet's exclusive Power Packages.”

Hourigan explained that the packages offer a great bang for the buck and most importantly, includes an EFI tuning device that's pre-loaded with the correct, specific calibration for your bike fitted with these parts.

“The right parts and the right tune eliminate any guesswork to ensure your next ride is the ultimate ride,” Hourigan said.

Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in the manufacturing and development of performance enhancement products and tools. The company’s fuel management, diagnostic products and personalized services empower customers with the necessary resources to maximize performance and efficiency.

The new product category includes:

● Stage 2 Power Package For 2020-2021 Yamaha Tenere 700.

“This bundle includes a Power Vision 3 flash tuner and our Air Box Lid Kit — upgrades that can add roughly 10 percent more wheel horsepower to your bike,” Hourigan said.

● Stage 2 Power Package For 2014-2020 Yamaha MT-07/FZ-07.

“With Dynojet’s Stage 2 Power Package for your 2014-2020 Yamaha MT-07, we’ve bundled all you need to unlock peak performance,” Hourigan said. “Gain roughly 10 percent wheel horsepower over stock (with the proper tune) and tap into increased airflow to the engine with this essential package, which features Dynojet’s Power Vision 3 flash delivery device and Air Box Lid Kit.”

● Stage 2 Power Package For 2014-2020 Yamaha XSR700.

“Reach peak performance on your Yamaha XSR700 with a Stage 2 Power Package from Dynojet,” said Hourigan. “We’ve done the research and development for you, making it easy to tap into the gains you crave, pairing Dynojet’s best-in-class flash tuning device (Power Vision 3) with an Air Box Lid Kit for significant improvements over stock.”

Dynojet’s easy-to-install Yamaha Air Box Lid Kit, according to Hourigan, allows for significantly increased airflow to the engine, making sure you don’t waste an ounce of power gained from a Power Vision 3 tune. This kit allows you to easily remove the air box lid and snorkel, replacing the stock air box lid.

Hourigan went on to reveal that coming on Sept. 1 is:

● 91016007

Stage 2 Kit,14-18, Honda, 500

● 91016008

Stage 2 Kit,19-21, Honda, 500

● 91029001

Stage 2 Kit,14-21, Indian, TS111

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

When it comes to service, Dynojet Research prides itself on customer service. The company’s team is always standing by to answer any question customers may have about its wide range of products from dynamometers to fuel tuners.

For more information, please visit https://www.dynojet.com/about-us/ and https://www.dynojet.com/blog/.

