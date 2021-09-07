From the Desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Monday, August 6, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. a Maine State Police Trooper attempted to stop a black 2016 Chevy Camaro on Interstate 95 at mile marker 149 southbound in Pittsfield for speeding, aggressive driving and false attachment of registration plates.

The operator, later identified as 46-year-old Kirk Grover of Wales, failed to stop and led Troopers on a pursuit where it exited the interstate in Clinton at exit 138. Troopers attempted to end the pursuit when the vehicle left the roadway but it was able regain control and continued to flee. The pursuit continued onto the Hinkley Road where Grover stopped on his own at the intersection of Hinkley Road and Canaan Road in Clinton. Kirk was found to have numerous active arrest warrants for Theft by Unauthorized Taking, Theft by Deception, Violation of Bail and Home Repair Fraud. He was out on bail conditions and had a suspended driver’s license.

The Camaro was determined to be stolen out of the city of Auburn two weeks ago when Grover took it for a test drive and failed to return it to the dealership. It was factory red, but Grover spray painted the entire vehicle black in order to conceal its original color. Kirk’s passenger 32-year-old Victoria Stockwell of Lewiston was uninjured during the incident. Grover was transported to the Somerset County Jail and has been charged with criminal speed, driving to endanger, eluding, operating on a suspended license, attaching false plates, and violations of conditions of release.

Maine State Police were assisted by Fairfield and Clinton Police Departments.