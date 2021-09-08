Citizens Bank, Citi & Bell Bank join the lineup for Women in Consumer Finance this December

Register Now for Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer finance sets out the agenda that will help women build confidence, make connections, and advance their career.

POTOMAC, MD, US, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While every woman's professional story is unique, there are a lot of common experiences, too. Women in Consumer Finance creates a place for women to share their stories, to learn new skills in a non-judgmental setting, and to be a guiding hand to help each of us achieve our fullest potential.

The covid-19 pandemic has made everyone think harder about their future. What do you want from work? How can you take more control over your career? What can you do to make your company or industry better? How should you balance what you owe to others and what you owe to yourself?

Women in Consumer Finance will connect hundreds of sharp, engaging, like-minded professionals in consumer finance this December 6-8 in Scottsdale AZ, and online December 13-15 for those who can’t easily travel.

This year’s agenda and speaker lineup is the most diverse yet.

A few highlights include:

Recognizing Your Unconscious Bias - with Dr. Marlene Fuller and Melanie Reid of Citizens Bank

We all have biases. Some we’re aware of, some we’re not. This session will help open our eyes to our biases so that we can start working to improve how those biases affect our decisions and the people around us.

The New World of Working from Home - with Jenn Wilson of DebtTrader and Isela Villanueva of Citi

Advocating for new work-life balance at home as well as at work. How do you set boundaries and expectations with your family? How do you get your voice heard if you’re not in the room? If you are a leader of a hybrid team, how do you ensure equity?

Navigating Awkward Situations - with Latasha Causey and Desirae Outcalt of Bell Bank

Learn how to identify awkward situations from strange moments and how to bounce back from the awkwardness by setting boundaries.

You can join Women in Consumer Finance 2021 in-person in Scottsdale AZ on Dec 6-8, or online, from the comfort of your own desk, Dec 13-15. The early bird offer ends October 1st, so make sure you secure a spot now for you and your team and save up to $300!