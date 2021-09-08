THE VIRTUS BRAND AND CENTRAL EQUIPMENT ANNOUNCE NIL PARTNERSHIP WITH UK FOOTBALL PLAYERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports management company The Virtus Brand, is announcing a newly formed NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnership agreement between locally-owned outdoor power equipment company Central Equipment and two of the University of Kentucky football program’s most prominent players.
The partnership will involve senior defensive linemen and team captain Marquan “Bully” McCall, as well as freshman offensive lineman and former Frederick Douglas High School standout Jager Burton. The rollout will consist of a social media campaign featuring images of both players alongside various pieces of the heavy farm and lawn machinery that Central Equipment sells and services, and will lead up to the commemoration of the company’s 50 year anniversary in 2022.
Central Equipment President Jason Huber is very excited about the prospects of a partnership of this nature. “We are huge University of Kentucky athletics fans and have always admired the athletes' hard work and dedication. Those qualities match perfectly with our brand. Bully and Jager were incredible to work with and we look forward to working with many more University of Kentucky athletes in the future.”
The Virtus Brand is a full-service sports management company that specializes in branding and marketing for college athletes. “Our overall mission is to consistently connect brands and businesses with college athletes in ways that make sense for everyone. This is a great example of us fulfilling that mission. It’s the type of partnership we strive to create for all the athletes that we represent.” -The Virtus Brand President Ryan Miller.
