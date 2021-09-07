PTTEP works with TechnologyCatalogue.com on global search for relevant technologies for its business

Submit Release
DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is working with TechnologyCatalogue.com to find novel and proven technologies from all over the world that can improve their processes and reduce their carbon footprint.

“PTTEP is committed to continuously improve operational efficiency and further reduce CO2 emissions by deploying innovative technological solutions. With TechnologyCatalogue.com’s help in technology scouting and selection, we know we can get access to the world’s leading technologies deployed by companies in our industry and elsewhere,” PTTEP commented.

PTTEP is a national petroleum exploration and production company based in Thailand. It is involved in major petroleum exploration and production projects in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Australasia, North America and South America.

“We are interested in innovative solutions for the oil and gas, from exploration to decommissioning, including solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. We are also interested in technologies in support of our renewable energy strategy.” PTTEP commented.

TechnologyCatalogue.com, the fastest growing technology platform for the Energy Transition, hosts hundreds of technologies on its global platform, as well as over hundred independent tech experts. It offers customised technology platforms for companies, giving them tailored access to technologies based on the needs of their business.

“This collaboration with PTTEP provides for a customised platform that is evergreen and tailored according to the business needs of the Thai energy company. This will allow us to assist them in finding technologies across the globe and filtering the most relevant solutions for their business,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and Managing Partner Erik Nijveld said.

The customised technology platform for PTTEP will be a restricted, customised area within the TechnologyCatalogue.com infrastructure, accessible only to their own employees. In case of a contract between supplier and PTTEP, this would follow the normal procurement process.

