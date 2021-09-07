New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI Drug / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B502167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/06/21, 1715 hours
STREET: VT Route 17 E
TOWN: Starksboro
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Brook Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, daylight
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Calvin Morse
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI- Drug, Negligent operation with death resulting
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: George Hallock
AGE: 38
HELMET? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/06/21 at approximately 1715 hours, Troopers responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash with injuries resulting on VT Route 17 E near the intersection with Meadow Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro. The operator of V#1 was identified as Calvin Morse (21) of Charlotte, and the operator of V#2 (motorcycle) was identified as George Hallock (38) of Waltham.
Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling west when he attempted to make a left-hand turn. As V#1 turned left, V#2 was traveling east and struck the passenger's side of V#1. Hallock was ejected from his motorcycle and both vehicles were totaled. Hallock was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
While speaking with Morse, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Morse was placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Morse was then transported to Porter Medical Center, where he consented to provide a sample of his blood. At the conclusion of processing, Morse was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Starksboro Fire Department, Starksboro First Response, Bristol Rescue and Richmond Rescue.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/21, 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.