New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI Drug / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B502167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/06/21, 1715 hours

STREET: VT Route 17 E

TOWN: Starksboro

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Brook Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, daylight

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Calvin Morse

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI- Drug, Negligent operation with death resulting

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: George Hallock

AGE: 38

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/06/21 at approximately 1715 hours, Troopers responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash with injuries resulting on VT Route 17 E near the intersection with Meadow Brook Drive in the Town of Starksboro. The operator of V#1 was identified as Calvin Morse (21) of Charlotte, and the operator of V#2 (motorcycle) was identified as George Hallock (38) of Waltham.

Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling west when he attempted to make a left-hand turn. As V#1 turned left, V#2 was traveling east and struck the passenger's side of V#1. Hallock was ejected from his motorcycle and both vehicles were totaled. Hallock was transported by ambulance to UVM Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

While speaking with Morse, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. Morse was placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Morse was then transported to Porter Medical Center, where he consented to provide a sample of his blood. At the conclusion of processing, Morse was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Starksboro Fire Department, Starksboro First Response, Bristol Rescue and Richmond Rescue.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/21, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.