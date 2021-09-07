Additional Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force and First District announce arrests have been made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Third Districts.

First District

Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Half Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-123-504

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at approximately 8:44 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1000 block of 4th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle and give them the keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-124-065

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On September 3, 2021, at approximately 2:16 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-125-574

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On September 3, 2021, at approximately 2:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 300 block of G Street, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then took the victim’s property but were apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-125-619

Third District

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Friday, August 27, 2021, at approximately 7:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim, seated in their vehicle, in the 100 block of V Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-121-779

On Friday, September 3, 2021, two 13 year-old juvenile males, of Northwest, DC, and Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery and Theft One for the above offenses. A BB gun was recovered during the arrest.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with four counts of Armed Carjacking, for the offenses that occurred in the First District.

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.