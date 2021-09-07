Fwd: St. Albans // Swanton Vandalism update // Attempt to identify

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9/2/2021 at 0940

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton Recreation Trail closest to Robin Hood Dr.

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 2, 2021 at 0940 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple calls regarding vandalism on the paved section of the recreation path in Swanton closest to the Robin Hood Drive intersection. There were racist, anti-Semitic symbols, and hate speech that had been scraped / carved into a mural painted in the surface of the path to cover up previous vandalism. Swanton Village Police has also received a vandalism case at the elementary school, which is in the same vicinity. The Attorney General's Office has been advised of VSP's incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993