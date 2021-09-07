Fwd: St. Albans // Swanton Vandalism update // Attempt to identify
VSP News Release-Incident - Update as of 9/6/2021
Vermont State Police is looking to identify the following male. Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/2/2021 at 0940
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton Recreation Trail closest to Robin Hood Dr.
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 2, 2021 at 0940 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple calls regarding vandalism on the paved section of the recreation path in Swanton closest to the Robin Hood Drive intersection. There were racist, anti-Semitic symbols, and hate speech that had been scraped / carved into a mural painted in the surface of the path to cover up previous vandalism. Swanton Village Police has also received a vandalism case at the elementary school, which is in the same vicinity. The Attorney General's Office has been advised of VSP's incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
(802) 524 5993