St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Crash and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4003209
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Salazar
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: April 3, 2026, at approximately 2216 hours
STREET: I-93 North Mile Marker 3
TOWN: Waterford, VT.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: David C. Przybycien
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery Ctr, VT
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1 crash / Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-93 in the town of Waterford, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle operated by Przybycien. As Troopers spoke with Przybycien indicators of impairment were detected. Przybycien was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Przybycien was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/2026 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Matthew Salazar
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)-748-3111
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