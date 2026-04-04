St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Crash and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4003209

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Salazar

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: April 3, 2026, at approximately 2216 hours

STREET: I-93 North Mile Marker 3

TOWN: Waterford, VT.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: David C. Przybycien

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery Ctr, VT

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VIOLATION:

- DUI #1 crash / Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-93 in the town of Waterford, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle operated by Przybycien. As Troopers spoke with Przybycien indicators of impairment were detected. Przybycien was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Przybycien was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/2026 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Matthew Salazar

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)-748-3111