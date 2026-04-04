ROYALTON / DUI, Neg Op, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2001588

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 4/3/2026 at 2357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North near Exit 4, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operations and False Information to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Genevieve Herrin

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/3/2026, at approximately 2357 hours, Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks were notified of a wrong-way driver driving south in the northbound lane on I-89 near exit 4. While checking the area, Troopers observed a vehicle utilizing an emergency vehicles only U-turn and start traveling north in the northbound lane. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. While speaking with the operator, identified as Herrin, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Herrin was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Herrin was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



