ROYALTON / DUI, Neg Op, FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001588
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/3/2026 at 2357 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North near Exit 4, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operations and False Information to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Genevieve Herrin
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/3/2026, at approximately 2357 hours, Troopers from the Royalton State Police Barracks were notified of a wrong-way driver driving south in the northbound lane on I-89 near exit 4. While checking the area, Troopers observed a vehicle utilizing an emergency vehicles only U-turn and start traveling north in the northbound lane. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. While speaking with the operator, identified as Herrin, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Herrin was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Herrin was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.