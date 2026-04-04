Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY On April 3rd, 2026 between the hours of 1700 and 2000, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-91 and the surrounding area in Caledonia County. Areas of focus included the interstate from Barnet to Lyndon, as well as the surrounding Saint Johnsbury area. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws and promote safe driving. • Troopers involved: 6 • Number of traffic stops: 39 • Number of traffic tickets issued: 7 • Number of written warnings issued: 33 -Four operators were ticketed for traveling in excess of 85 MPH. -One Operator was ticketed for traveling in excess of 90 MPH The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving.

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