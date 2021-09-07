Flutterwave to be a Platinum Sponsor in this year’s Africa Fintech Summit on November 16th-17th, 2021 in Cairo, Egypt
The Africa Fintech Summit is pleased to announce Flutterwave as the Platinum Sponsor for Africa Fintech Summit Cairo to be held on November 16th-17th, 2021.
The sponsorship highlights Flutterwave's interest in the North African tech ecosystem and asserts that the unicorn is a financial technology (fintech) leader on the African continent.
— Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola
Flutterwave is a global payments technology company that helps businesses worldwide expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through its platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. In March 2021, Flutterwave became one of a select list of African tech unicorns after raising a $170M Series C funding round. Flutterwave’s success has largely been attributed to the company’s pan-African borderless payment strategy and creating a seamless payment experience for customers worldwide. The company now has operations in 13 African countries and has an established office in San Francisco and Lagos, Nigeria.
Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, said, “We’re thrilled to be a title sponsor at this year’s AFTS event. We believe that the AFTS network is crucial to developing and shaping the fintech industry in Africa. By bringing together leading stakeholders from across the continent and worldwide, we’re able to collaboratively share ideas, innovations and insights that will drive the change needed to improve the fintech ecosystem in Africa.”
“We are thrilled to have Africa’s fintech success story— Flutterwave; join us for the AFTS Cairo event as our Platinum sponsor. As the much anticipated AcFTCA comes into effect, Flutterwave has demonstrated that borderless payment infrastructure is critical for Africa’s seamless economic integration. We are keen to learn more from Flutterwave as they lay out their ongoing plans for MENA expansion and overall African strategy during the summit,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS and MD of Ibex Frontier.
In addition to Flutterwave’s sponsorship, AFTS Cairo will be supported by a diverse cohort of partners and sponsors. Strategic partners for the summit include AUC Venture Lab, Startup World Cup, EFG-EV Fintech, and the Congo Business Network. The 6th edition of AFTS will focus on how to connect better and foster relationships between North Africa and Sub-Saharan African financial ecosystems, catalogue stories of African fintech expanding globally, the future of the NeoBanking sub-sector, movements & use-cases for decentralized finance (Defi), fintech funding trends, cross-border payments under the AcFTCA, among several other spotlight topics.
Tickets for AFTS Cairo are on sale now. To learn more or to register, visit http://africafintechsummit.com/
About Flutterwave
Flutterwave is a payments technology company that helps businesses all over the world expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets, through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 140M transactions worth over $9B to date and serves more than 300,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc. The Company's key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 33 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave’s journey, please visit: www.flutterwave.com.
About Africa Fintech Summit
AFTS is the premiere global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently, Lagos and Addis Ababa). In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, AFTS has elected this year to host a single summit in Cairo, Egypt. Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies. This year’s AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C. strategic advisory group, Dedalus Global, and Pan-African investment advisory firm, Ibex Frontier.
