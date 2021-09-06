Bold City Heating & Air Now Offers Easy Online Scheduling

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air has added a new feature to its website.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it now offers easy online scheduling.

“We are very excited about this,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

Pilakovic explained that its newly launched online schedule feature gives visitors to its website access to an online estimating and scheduling system.

“Simply look for the orange button on our website that says, “Schedule Appointment Online.” This allows individuals to receive a walkthrough of the process and also receive information on what their appointment entails.

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bold City Heating & Air family has been in the HVAC service industry in Jacksonville, Florida, for two generations.

From starting as a one-truck operation, Bold City Heating & Air has grown into a team of HVAC experts that are dedicated to providing quality and affordable heating and cooling services to the community.

The company’s addition of its online scheduling option comes on the heels of its recently launched Preferred Customer Program, where you can enjoy several perks that not only help you save money but also helps to ensure your air conditioning and heating system runs smoothly year round.

Pilakovic explained that when individuals sign up for its Bold Club Preferred Customer Maintenance Plan, they will receive:

● Two System Maintenance & Cleaning Visits Per Year

● Surface Clean of Evaporator & Condenser Coils

● Priority Scheduling

● No Overtime Charges

● 15 Percent Discount on Parts, Labor, Filters & Accessories

● Unlimited FREE Service Calls / System Diagnostics (Mon-Fri)

● Apply Membership Cost Toward a New System

“We know that spending money on your air conditioning system is the last thing you’d like to do,” Pilakovic stressed before adding, “That is why we will do everything we can to keep your current system running at its peak efficiency and take preventive measures to have it last as long as possible.”

Prevention, according to Pilakovic, is the best step to making sure your system continues running smoothly.

“Don’t wait for something to go wrong before calling Bold City Heating & Air,” Pilakovic reiterated. “Become a Bold Club Preferred Customer today to help ensure you never find yourself stuck in a home without temperature control, or waiting weeks for a service appointment.”

