Paradiso Successfully Acquires SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Certification
Paradiso clears SOC 2 Type 2 compliance examination and continues to lead in its commitment towards data protection of clients and customers in business.
We understand that data security is the most critical requirement today. Our company shows total commitment in reassuring our partners and customers of the security & integrity.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradiso eLearning focuses on providing LMS solutions to industries or organizations of all sizes all over the world. Acquiring the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification further strengthens Paradiso as an organization certifying its learning solutions to be secure for clients. In addition, it ensures Paradiso’s compliance with industry standards to protect data.
System Organizational Control (SOC 2) is an auditing procedure that ensures service providers securely manage customer data to protect the interests of the organization and the privacy of its clients. Developed by AICPA, SOC 2 Type 2 compliance defines the criteria for managing customer data based on five trust service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The SOC 2 type 2 audits are unique to each organization, and the auditor verifies the compliance of business practices to one or more trust principles. Overall, auditors audit to see whether proper safeguards and controls are in place for maintaining data security.
Paradiso eLearning is a complete eLearning solutions provider company providing SOC 2 compliance learning management system (LMS) and course catalog as eLearning products and course development and managed training services. One of the best award-winning, Paradiso LMS provides the most customizable platform for clients who require end-to-end learning solutions. The platform has 100+ software integrations for a seamless learning experience. The LMS SOC 2 (Type 2) audit report mainly focuses on the description of controls for Paradiso LMS solution as per the trust principles for data security.
“We understand that data security is the most critical requirement today. Our company shows total commitment in reassuring our partners and customers of the security and integrity of our systems, processes, and services.” said Mr. Sachin Chaudhari, the CEO of Paradiso eLearning.
About Paradiso eLearning:
Paradiso eLearning (https://www.paradisosolutions.com) is redefining learning success by making learning accessible and flexible to create content, deliver training and improve business performance. Paradiso has served hundreds of clients and millions of users in the USA, the UK, India, and worldwide. Paradiso eLearning caters to many industries such as healthcare, education, retail, training, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, airline, non-profits, and government.
