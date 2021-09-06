Effective Conversations unlock emotions for coaching breakthroughs
Three body-brain states examined by Graham Lee in his breakthrough new book for coaches.
By coaching managers to have more authentic conversations, individually and in pairs, we can foster the collaboration and shared creativity that is essential to any Lean transformation.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversational effectiveness is a powerful method for accelerating psychological change and collaboration. A ground-breaking book by leadership coach, psychotherapist, and mindfulness teacher, Graham Lee, provides a map of Breakthrough Conversations together with a practical toolkit for enhancing awareness, emotional resilience and creativity.
— Graham Lee
This ground-breaking professional book provides a map of Breakthrough Conversations together with a practical toolkit for enhancing awareness, emotional resilience and creativity.
Graham Lee will be introducing his book and taking questions at the 2021 International Lean Six Sigma Conference, Granta Centre, Cambridge UK, October 6th 2021.
Speaking to John Dennis, Chairman of ILSSI, Graham Lee said ''Change initiatives often fail as a result of ineffective conversations. By coaching managers to have more authentic conversations, individually and in pairs, we can foster the collaboration and shared creativity that is essential to any Lean transformation.''
''Coming to see conversations as a dance driven by the interactions of underlying needs and emotions frees clients to make paradigm shifts in their self-awareness and interpersonal effectiveness'' explained Mr. Lee.
Graham Lee is founder of The Awareness Partnership (United Kingdom) which provides coaching and leadership programmes to develop Awareness, Leadership and Communication.
The book is available pre-order from Routledge Taylor and Francis group www.routledge.com
Juliane Haan
International Lean Six Sigma Institute
+44 191 375 5745
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn