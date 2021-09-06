VSP -St Albans /multiple arrests/Case # 21A203482
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 21A203482
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 09/04/2021 @ 6:31 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple: Powell Rd. and Farrar St.
TOWN: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Multiple
ACCUSED: Stephanie Gaudette
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Bridget Combs
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Tasha Lewis
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
VICTIM: Liza Ryea
AGE:40
CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 4, 2021, at approximately 1831 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vandalism in Richford, VT. The initial report was that Stephanie Gaudette drove to Bridget Combs’ residence and smashed the rear window of her vehicle with a tire iron. Shortly after the initial report an assault was reported from another residence in Richford, VT. It was reported a female was hit in the head with a tire iron.
Troopers suspected the two incidents were related and responded to the area. Investigation revealed Stephanie Gaudette and Tasha Lewis drove to a residence where Bridget Combs was located. Gaudette exited her vehicle and smashed out the rear window of Combs’ vehicle. Gaudette and Lewis then began fighting with people at the residence. At the conclusion Gaudette and Lewis retreated back to their residence.
Combs’ then contacted Liza Ryea and informed her of the altercation. Ryea drove to Comb’s residence and picked her, and other members, up in her vehicle. They then drove to Gaudette’s and Lewis’ residence. Upon their arrival another fight ensued between the two groups. During this altercation Comb’s threatened Lewis with a knife. Ryea also became engaged in the altercation and fought with Gaudette. This altercation concluded when Gaudette hit Ryea in the head with a 4-way tire iron.
All parties involved were acquaintances. These incidents stemmed from a previous disagreement between the group.
Ryea was transported to Northwestern Medical Center by Richford Ambulance Service. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Stephanie Gaudette - COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 @ 01:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Bridget Combs - COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 @ 01:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tasha Lewis - COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @ 08:30 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.