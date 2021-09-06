VSP -St Albans /multiple arrests/Case # 21A203482

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 21A203482

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 09/04/2021 @ 6:31 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple: Powell Rd. and Farrar St.

TOWN: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Multiple

ACCUSED: Stephanie Gaudette

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Bridget Combs

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Tasha Lewis

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

VICTIM: Liza Ryea

AGE:40

CITY,STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 4, 2021, at approximately 1831 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vandalism in Richford, VT. The initial report was that Stephanie Gaudette drove to Bridget Combs’ residence and smashed the rear window of her vehicle with a tire iron. Shortly after the initial report an assault was reported from another residence in Richford, VT. It was reported a female was hit in the head with a tire iron.

Troopers suspected the two incidents were related and responded to the area. Investigation revealed Stephanie Gaudette and Tasha Lewis drove to a residence where Bridget Combs was located. Gaudette exited her vehicle and smashed out the rear window of Combs’ vehicle. Gaudette and Lewis then began fighting with people at the residence. At the conclusion Gaudette and Lewis retreated back to their residence.

Combs’ then contacted Liza Ryea and informed her of the altercation. Ryea drove to Comb’s residence and picked her, and other members, up in her vehicle. They then drove to Gaudette’s and Lewis’ residence. Upon their arrival another fight ensued between the two groups. During this altercation Comb’s threatened Lewis with a knife. Ryea also became engaged in the altercation and fought with Gaudette. This altercation concluded when Gaudette hit Ryea in the head with a 4-way tire iron.

All parties involved were acquaintances. These incidents stemmed from a previous disagreement between the group.

Ryea was transported to Northwestern Medical Center by Richford Ambulance Service. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Stephanie Gaudette - COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 @ 01:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: CCCC

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Bridget Combs - COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/07/21 @ 01:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Tasha Lewis - COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/21 @ 08:30 am

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.