Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Crash Update
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A303517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/04/21 at 9:08 PM
STREET: US Rt 2
TOWN: Middlesex, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Rt 100B
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Booska
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: Not Transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a one vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rt 2 and Vt Rt 100B in the town of Middlesex, Vermont. Upon arriving on scene, Ryan Booska was determined to be the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by Montpelier EMS. Investigation revealed Booska was traveling north on Vt Rt 100B and failed to navigate a left turn in the roadway. Booska's vehicle drove off the roadway and through a tree before crossing US rt 2 and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in a residential driveway.