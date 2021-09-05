Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Crash Update

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A303517                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION:  Middlesex                                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/21 at 9:08 PM

STREET: US Rt 2

TOWN: Middlesex, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Rt 100B

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Booska

AGE: 40   

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a one vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rt 2 and Vt Rt 100B in the town of Middlesex, Vermont.  Upon arriving on scene, Ryan Booska was determined to be the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by Montpelier EMS.  Investigation revealed Booska was traveling north on Vt Rt 100B and failed to navigate a left turn in the roadway.  Booska's vehicle drove off the roadway and through a tree before crossing US rt 2 and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in a residential driveway.  

 

