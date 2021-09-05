Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 600 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect vehicle in a homicide offense that occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:33 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported three adult male victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. After finding no signs consistent with life, three additional victims, two adult males and one adult female, were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 31 year-old Donnetta Dyson, of Northeast, DC, 24 year-old Keenan Braxton, of Northwest, DC, and 37 year-old Johnny Joyner, of Northeast, DC.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black Honda Accord sedan and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, per homicide victim, in the District of Columbia, bringing the total reward amount for this case to $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.