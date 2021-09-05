Search For Critically Missing Cecil County Woman Continues

September 5, 2021

(ELKTON, MD) — Maryland State Police continue the search for a missing Cecil County woman who left her home yesterday morning and has not been heard from since.

The missing woman is identified as Frances Lilly Di Ienno, 21, of Elkton, Md. She is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a zip front hooded sweatshirt, leggings and slip-on sneaker type shoes when she left her home early yesterday morning.

Police obtained video footage that shows Di Ienno with a flashlight, putting on her shoes and leaving the rear of the residence walking towards a wooded area on the property around 2:30 a.m. yesterday. There is no indication at this time where she would have attempted to walk to.

The mother of the missing person contacted police yesterday at 8:00 a.m. reporting her daughter had left the home. She told police the last time she saw her daughter was the night before around 10:30 p.m.

Maryland State Police from the North East Barrack immediately responded to Di Ienno’s residence to begin the search. Troopers on scene requested assistance from the K-9 Unit and Aviation Command. A bloodhound track was conducted along with an aerial search by State Police helicopter.

A search management team from the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division responded along with deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police to assist in the search. Sheriff deputies from Cecil County deployed a drone using thermal imaging to search the densely wooded areas.

Twenty volunteers and six air scent K-9’s from Chesapeake Search and Rescue, Mason Dixon Search Dogs and Delmarva Search and Rescue also assisted in the search. Neighbors volunteered with the search efforts on horseback, on foot and using all terrain utility vehicles. Police and volunteers searched for fourteen hours yesterday yielding negative results.

The search for Di Ienno is active and ongoing. Information has been provided to law enforcement in the region, who are assisting with the search.

Anyone who sees Di Ienno is urged to contact police immediately. State Police at the North East Barrack can be reached at 410-996-7800.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov