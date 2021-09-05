State Police Investigate Early Morning Fatal Crash In Howard County

September 5, 2021

(Jessup, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Prince George’s County man.

The deceased is identified as Jose Manuel Gomez, 38, of Glenn Dale, Maryland. Gomez was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. He was operating a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van at the time of the crash with eight passengers. All eight passengers were treated on scene by Howard County emergency medical service personnel.

The other vehicle involved was a 2015 Acura TLX. The driver is identified as Dejah Chareese Parker, age 23, of Owings Mills. She was not injured during the incident and was the sole occupant of the Acura. Charges are pending outcome of the investigation and review by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The preliminary investigation indicates the crash occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m. this morning. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 at MD 175 (Waterloo Rd.) in Jessup, Maryland. Police believe the 2015 Acura TLX was traveling northbound on I-95 when the driver, later identified as Parker, struck the rear of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van which was also traveling on N/B I-95.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to lose control into the center median when the Mercedes van subsequently overturned. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Northbound I-95 was shut down for approximately 5 hours following the crash. Troopers from the Waterloo barrack were assisted by Howard County Fire/ EMS, Howard County Police, personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, and the Maryland State Police Crash team.

The investigation is continuing.

###

