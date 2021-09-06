XcooBee Team Supports Non-profit with Technology Implementation
XcooBee volunteers implement technology at non-profit with impactful organizational outcome.
The increased efficiency generated here will be a game changer in terms of our ability engage our board and employees, so we can be more effective at fulfilling our mission.”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XcooBee, the Privacy & Payments Network, shared today the success of the XcooBee team members’ volunteer efforts. XcooBee volunteers in concert with other organizations and under lead of Apparo where able to implement impactful technologies at Shepherd’s Center of Charlotte.
— Holly Whitfield
Shepherd’s Center of Charlotte (SCC) creates connections for seniors to reduce the negative impact of social isolation. By providing learning opportunities, social activities and critical support services, SCC strives to improve life in Charlotte.
Together with volunteers from AmerisourceBergen, XcooBee volunteers were able to set up SCC’s new SharePoint site under the G.A.I.N program managed by Apparo. They implemented the SharePoint file structure and guided SCC in data clean up and migration of files to the new site. This project was also sponsored by NTT. And, the G.A.I.N. program overall is sponsored by Lowe’s and EY.
Holly Whitfield, Executive Director of SCC expects to be able to address key organizational pain points which will save significant time including faster access to documents by SCC board members, decreased risk of losing edits, streamlined approval processes which currently struggles with getting backlogged in people’s emails.
As Holly explains, “The increased efficiency generated here will be a game changer in terms of our ability engage our board and employees, so we can be more effective at fulfilling our mission.”
The XcooBee volunteer, Bilal Soylu commented: “This project gave us insight how sometimes the simple approach has merits and can get us to the goal. It also allowed much more time to build a working relationship between volunteers and nonprofit.”
