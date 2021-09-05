“The Abrahamic Business Circle will host a Pre-Expo Event featuring His Excellency Ambassador Malraj De Silva”

His Excellency Ambassador Malraj De Silva will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle.

His Excellency Ambassador Malraj De Silva will be joining us on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

His Excellency Ambassador Malraj De Silva is the Ambassador of SRI LANKA in the UAE.

Agriculture is the most important sector of the Sri Lankan economy. ... Approximately 38 percent of the total labor force was engaged in agriculture. The primary form of agriculture in Sri Lanka is rice production. Rice is cultivated during Maha and Yala seasons. Tea is cultivated in the central highlands and is a major source of foreign exchange. Vegetables, fruits and oilseed crops are also cultivated in the country.

His Excellency Ambassador Malraj De Silva will have the topic and discussion of: SRI LANKA; a strategic partner in agriculture at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

