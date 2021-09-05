St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 9/4/2021 at 1254 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 243 Lost Nation Rd.
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Cayman Ford
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 4, 2021 at 1254 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a verbal argument followed by gunshots in the area of Lost Nation Rd. Troopers responded to the area and ultimately took Ford into custody for the offense of Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Assault. Ford was held on $1000 bail at Northwestern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/2021 at 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $1,000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.