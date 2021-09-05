St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 9/4/2021 at 1254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 243 Lost Nation Rd.

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Cayman Ford

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 4, 2021 at 1254 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a verbal argument followed by gunshots in the area of Lost Nation Rd. Troopers responded to the area and ultimately took Ford into custody for the offense of Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Assault. Ford was held on $1000 bail at Northwestern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/2021 at 1300

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $1,000

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.