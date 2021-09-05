Submit Release
St. Albans // Reckless Endangerment / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 21A203479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                      

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/4/2021 at 1254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 243 Lost Nation Rd. 

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Cayman Ford                                    

AGE: 49 

 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield,  VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On September 4, 2021 at 1254 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a verbal argument followed by gunshots in the area of Lost Nation Rd. Troopers responded to the area and ultimately took Ford into custody for the offense of Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Assault. Ford was held on $1000 bail at Northwestern State Correctional Facility. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/7/2021 at 1300 

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:   NWSCF    

BAIL: $1,000

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

