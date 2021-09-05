Royalton Barracks DUI Drugs/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:21B202929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Dan Martin
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2021 at approximately 0927
STREET: Route 125
TOWN: Hancock, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William Shaw
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danvers, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury
VEHICLE MODEL: Montego
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and windshield
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/04/2021, at approximately 0927 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on route 125 in the town of Hancock. Upon arrival the operator was found still sitting in the vehicle and identified as William Shaw of Danvers Massachusetts. While speaking with Shaw he showed signs of impairment and given field sobriety test’s. Shaw was subsequently taken into custody for DUI Drugs and processed at the Royalton State Police Barracks. Shaw was cited into Addison County Court, Criminal Division on October 18, 2021 at 1230.
Sergeant Dan Martin
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933