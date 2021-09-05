Royalton Barracks DUI Drugs/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:21B202929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Dan Martin

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2021 at approximately 0927

STREET: Route 125

TOWN: Hancock, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William Shaw

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danvers, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Montego

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end and windshield

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/04/2021, at approximately 0927 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on route 125 in the town of Hancock. Upon arrival the operator was found still sitting in the vehicle and identified as William Shaw of Danvers Massachusetts. While speaking with Shaw he showed signs of impairment and given field sobriety test’s. Shaw was subsequently taken into custody for DUI Drugs and processed at the Royalton State Police Barracks. Shaw was cited into Addison County Court, Criminal Division on October 18, 2021 at 1230.