Association of Natural Hair Care Professional’s 2021 Webinar Series Ends with Profit-Making Strategies Beyond the Salon
Award-Winning Business Consultant TaJuanna M. Taylor will present strategies for stylists and barbers to package their skills to increase profit.
Our webinars provide beauty and barbershops and product companies with access to business professionals that give them the tools needed to grow their businesses significantly.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) will end its 2021 webinar series on September 21, 2021. The 2021 series will end with Award-Winning Business Consultant TaJuanna M. Taylor. Taylor will share ways that stylists and barbers can transform their skills into greater profits.
ANHC PRO’s webinars feature top business and beauty industry experts providing beauty industry professionals with tips and insights about increasing their profit, growing their business, and getting more clients. The 2021 webinar series featured top talent in Salon Planning, Marketing, Advertising, Video, and more for small businesses. Presenters including:
- Belinda K. Baker, Award-Winning Stylist, CEO, Author, and Salon Business Coach
- Franco Aquino, Business Vlogger and Co-Founder of REN Marketing
- Miki Wright, Salon Business Coach, Founder, and Host of Beauty SuperStars Talk
- Keneesha T. Hudson, Urbanbella Brands Founder
- Damian Walter, CEO of The Evolution of Style, whose Youtube Channel has over 26M views
- PR Maven Nikkia McClain, Founder of Tené Nícole Marketing & PR Firm
“Our webinars provide beauty and barbershops and product companies with access to business professionals that give them the tools needed to grow their businesses significantly.” - Elaine Truesdale, Founder Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals.
As ANHC PRO wraps their 2021 webinar series, they diligently work to make the 2022 webinar series even better. The 2022 series will begin on January 18, 2022. The series will include information about funding opportunities for beauty industry professionals, do-it-yourself business tools for solopreneurs, and ways for small businesses to increase profits.
For more information about ANHC PRO and their webinar series, please visit https://www.anhcpro.org/webinars.
ABOUT ASSOCIATION OF NATURAL HAIR CARE PROFESSIONALS
Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is the largest membership-based organization that creates opportunities for beauty industry professionals and companies focused on serving the needs of people with naturally curly or tightly coiled hair. ANHC PRO is dedicated to the success of beauty industry professionals growing their business by offering education and opportunities to increase profit and secure more clients. The organization provides access to business and beauty industry experts through a team of special advisors, webinars, and member-only chats. ANHC PRO also provides discounts for business-enhancing tools and services and a network of like-minded professionals. ANHC PRO provides professional resources and services that focus on developing and managing systems that reduce staffing headaches, increase revenue, and grow clientele. In addition, we help beauty brands launch new products and services by implementing time-saving operational procedures.
