Update: Middlesex Barracks/Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION; Middlesex Barracks
DATE/TIME: 9/3/2021 1652HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Following a search in the area where Amber was last seen, troopers located her safe and in good health at about 9:40 p.m. and are escorting her out of the woods.
***Initial news release, 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021***
The Vermont State Police is searching for an Amber Mann, 41 years old, who was last seen around 1452 hours at the address 38 Tangletown road in Middlesex going for a walk into the woods. Amber has not returned home and was expected back by now.
Amber is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds, wearing jean shorts, and a multi color green and red shirt.
Anyone with information about Amber's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.