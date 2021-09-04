Update: Middlesex Barracks/Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION; Middlesex Barracks

DATE/TIME: 9/3/2021 1652HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Following a search in the area where Amber was last seen, troopers located her safe and in good health at about 9:40 p.m. and are escorting her out of the woods.

***Initial news release, 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is searching for an Amber Mann, 41 years old, who was last seen around 1452 hours at the address 38 Tangletown road in Middlesex going for a walk into the woods. Amber has not returned home and was expected back by now.

Amber is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds, wearing jean shorts, and a multi color green and red shirt.