Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,122 in the last 365 days.

Update: Middlesex Barracks/Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION; Middlesex Barracks

DATE/TIME: 9/3/2021 1652HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a search in the area where Amber was last seen, troopers located her safe and in good health at about 9:40 p.m. and are escorting her out of the woods.

 

 

***Initial news release, 7:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is searching for an Amber Mann, 41 years old, who was last seen around 1452 hours at the address 38 Tangletown road in Middlesex going for a walk into the woods. Amber has not returned home and was expected back by now. 

Amber is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds, wearing jean shorts, and a multi color green and red shirt.

Anyone with information about Amber's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

 

You just read:

Update: Middlesex Barracks/Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.